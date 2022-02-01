Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 580 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $176,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73.

