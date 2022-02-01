Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $432,000 Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in GrafTech International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

EAF opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.00.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.86%.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

