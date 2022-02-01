Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $13,364,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $4,417,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.6% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 121,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 250,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

