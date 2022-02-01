American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,297 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,302 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.18. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

