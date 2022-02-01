CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,605,000 after acquiring an additional 195,784 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

