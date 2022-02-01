Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 145.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 342,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after purchasing an additional 185,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 875.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 152,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 334,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

