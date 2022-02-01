Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Up 61.0% in January

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the December 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

ABSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Absci alerts:

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Absci has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. Equities analysts predict that Absci will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.