Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Down 21.2% in January

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.