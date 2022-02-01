Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Down 21.2% in January

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ APLT opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.
About Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
