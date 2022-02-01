American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 19,327 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,327 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 115,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $883.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $65,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

