Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,072 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $66,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 6.03. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.