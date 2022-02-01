US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,194 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Western Union were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,661 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter worth $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Western Union by 11,414.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Western Union by 286.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Western Union by 1,365.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of WU stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.