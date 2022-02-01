American Century Companies Inc. Buys 17,350 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 346.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

