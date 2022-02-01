US Bancorp DE Buys 5,966 Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 26.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 47.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 102,077 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($99.49) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($116.05) to GBX 6,527 ($87.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.10) to GBX 7,300 ($98.14) in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,561.83.

Shares of GRUB opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

