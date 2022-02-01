US Bancorp DE Purchases 86 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gartner were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $293.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.01 and a 200-day moving average of $307.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.55. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

