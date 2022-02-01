American Century Companies Inc. Buys 9,832 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECPG shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.00. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $67.94.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

