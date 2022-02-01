US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,550 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

LIT opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

