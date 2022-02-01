Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 19,559 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 97.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 994,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 294,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 71,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.