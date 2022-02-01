CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CACI International were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 5.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.43.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $247.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $215.18 and a one year high of $290.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

