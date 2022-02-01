UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,143 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in UBS Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after buying an additional 3,117,157 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in UBS Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,693,000 after buying an additional 248,900 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after buying an additional 4,956,828 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $226,543,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in UBS Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,956,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,732,000 after buying an additional 553,249 shares during the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.