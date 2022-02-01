Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $35.11 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $35,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UGI by 4.4% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in UGI by 1.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in UGI by 7.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UGI opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

UGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.