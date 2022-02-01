Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 12,288 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $34,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,266,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $93.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

