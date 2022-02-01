Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $33,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 148,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

