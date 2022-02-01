Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 29,285 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 44.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,285 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at $229,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

NYSE BZH opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $573.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.