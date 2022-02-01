Citigroup Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 239.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 446,648 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $7,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,260,000 after buying an additional 316,529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 142,010 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

