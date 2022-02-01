Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 28.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,731 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

CS opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

