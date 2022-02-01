Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,872 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $251,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $67.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCKT. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

