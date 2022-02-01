Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,641 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Diodes by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 1,994.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

