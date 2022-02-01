Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 41.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,619 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 398.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 40,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARNA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

