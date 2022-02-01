Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Position Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -381.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

