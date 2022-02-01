Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

