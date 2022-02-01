FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in FS Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in FS Bancorp by 31.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 91.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of FSBW opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%. Analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.