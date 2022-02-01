Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $605,000 Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 42.5% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 24.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 337.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 497,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 383,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

