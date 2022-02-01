Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 1,223.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth $208,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaos by 103.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth $320,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Danaos during the second quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Danaos by 331.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 4.43%.

DAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

