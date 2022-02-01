Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 285.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 259.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 12.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Rollins by 167.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

ROL opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

