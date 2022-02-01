Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $605,000 Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,647,000 after buying an additional 1,271,574 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after buying an additional 5,185,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Farfetch by 5.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 791,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

