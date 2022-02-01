O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 145.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

CATY opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

