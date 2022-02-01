O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 67.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in First Horizon by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth $2,105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 3,209.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,054,000 after buying an additional 3,314,202 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

