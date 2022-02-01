O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $41,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 86.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

DASH opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.43 and its 200 day moving average is $181.33. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.44.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.