Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bitfarms by 6,206.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter.

Bitfarms stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.00. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Bitfarms had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

