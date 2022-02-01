12,202 Shares in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

