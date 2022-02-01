Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $298,000 Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iStar were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,004,000 after buying an additional 202,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,870,000 after buying an additional 65,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,029,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 822,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,783,000 after buying an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAR opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

