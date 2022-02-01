Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SBT stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
