Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBT stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

