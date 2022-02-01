Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,343 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $37,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SEI Investments by 253.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,001,905. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

