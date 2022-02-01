Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,166,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,511 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $35,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Honda Motor by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,947,004 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,102,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Honda Motor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,427,000 after acquiring an additional 394,239 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after acquiring an additional 368,150 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 834.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 275,615 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

