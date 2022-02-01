Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 513 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

NASDAQ TA opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $664.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.01.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TA. B. Riley increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.