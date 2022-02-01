Dolby Laboratories (DLB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLB opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

