Brinker International (EAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Brinker International has set its FY22 guidance at $3.50-3.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.500-$3.800 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EAT opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brinker International by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after buying an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brinker International by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

