Mastercard Incorporated to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

Shares of MA opened at $386.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

