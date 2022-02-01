Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $293,000 Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $397,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $75,315.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,833,163 shares of company stock valued at $267,723,892 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGM stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

