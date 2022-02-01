Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 17,311 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,311 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,641,000 after buying an additional 1,118,692 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,616,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 541,250 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1,809.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 467,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 422,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,422.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.